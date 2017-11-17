“Apple’s TV app is about to become a lot more useful for sports fans,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “We’re hearing that integration with live sports in the TV app is set to arrive next month.”

“Apple demoed this feature for its TV app on tvOS with Apple TV back in September,” Hall reports. “The TV app on iPhone and iPad will also include live sports integration when it ships.”

“According to the source, live sports integration should arrive in the TV app as part of iOS 11.2 on or around December 4th,” Hall reports. “Live sports integration will also work with the TV app on Apple TV and should arrive as part of tvOS 11.2 based on this information… The TV app will also gain a new Sports tab as part of the update with the most recent sports categories presented first based on what is in season.”

Read more in the full article here.