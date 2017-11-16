“Apple Pay on the watch is one of those things that may not sound like much, but the simple convenience of being able to wriggle your wrist to pay public transit charges, buy groceries, or make other small payments quickly becomes something you don’t want to be without,” Evans writes. “Not only is it safer to use than pulling out your card or iPhone in a crowded place, but you are far less likely to accidentally leave it behind.”
“Ask Siri to call any of your named Contacts just by long pressing the Digital Crown to activate Siri and asking it to make that call when the listening indicator appears (speak and release the Crown),” Evans writes. “If you have Hey Siri enabled, just raise the Watch until it wakes and say “Hey Siri”, and ask a question. (Try asking Siri how it’s doing). Of course, you can also use Siri to send a Message to a named contact.”
Many more tips for first-time Apple Watch users in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s another one: Get the Dark Sky Weather app, if you haven’t already, and make it the weather complication on your chosen watch face (Nike+ Digital, in our cases).
