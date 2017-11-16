I realized this was happening because I’m testing Watchman Monitoring, an app and service… [that] sits in the background, looking for events of interest on a Mac and notifying the consultant, MSP, or IT admin who’s responsible for keeping that Mac running,” Engst writes. “I have Watchman keeping an eye on all of our Macs, my parents’ Macs, and my aunt and uncle’s Macs — in other words, the Macs that I’ll have to fix if something goes wrong.”
“The first hint was an email from Watchman Monitoring telling me that my aunt’s Mac had started downloading the High Sierra installer. I was surprised, since she’s quite capable on her Mac but never undertakes major upgrades without asking me first,” Engst writes. “[Then], I received additional messages from Watchman telling me that my father’s and uncle’s Macs had also downloaded High Sierra. That was too many simultaneous instances to be anything but an automatic push from Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is a bit dangerous because they type of users who’ll click “Install” are the most likely to have not backed up, so if anything goes wrong… Hopefully, your last Time Machine backup survives any calamity.
Apple should do some work on that dialog box, at least, to make it clearer what will happen if you install, and to perhaps add an option to “Wait until later” or change “Details” to provide some more clarity.