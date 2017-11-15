“Steve Jobs is an entrepreneurial legend,” Catherine Clifford writes for CNBC. “Jobs, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2011 when he was 56 years old, was revered for his vision in making computer technology elegant and consumer friendly.”

“According to Jobs, two things are required to build a successful company: passion and people,” Clifford writes. “Jobs said so in an interview he did with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in 2007.”

“It takes ‘a lot of hard work,’ said Jobs, so if you don’t love what you’re doing, ‘you’re going to fail. So you’ve got to … have passion,'” Clifford writes. “For Jobs, the other component to building a successful business is your ability to attract and retain the best team members.”



