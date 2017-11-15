“Apple is serious about content. You just need to look back at the past year to see not just their ambition but also it’s investment in this space,” Carolina Milanesi writes for Tech.pinons. “Back in June, Apple went on a hiring spree. First, with the former head of Amazon’s Fire TV business D. Twerdhal and then, with Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two Sony Pictures executives hired to oversee all aspects of video programming and reporting to Eddy Cue.”

“In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was planning on spending roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next twelve months,” Milanesi writes. “Just last week, Apple was said to have ordered a yet to be titled drama series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by CNN reporter Brian Stelter. When I saw the news about this last show, I jokingly asked on Twitter where I could watch it. This to me is a serious question Apple must address as it plans to create more content.”

“If Apple is planning to spend $1 billion in content, surely the hope is to reach as broad a base as they can. Apple has been trying to find the right formula for its ‘TV Hobby’ for some time now. It first focused on Apps, but the magic that apps brought to the iPhone and iPad failed to materialize with Apple TV,” Milanesi writes. “Apple must decide whether it is serious about TV in the home – especially as the little box doubles as a connected home hub – or if it is serious about creating content and competing with Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix. While the two are not mutually exclusive, Apple could also decide to create a new service that is not tied to Apple TV.”

