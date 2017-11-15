“In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was planning on spending roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next twelve months,” Milanesi writes. “Just last week, Apple was said to have ordered a yet to be titled drama series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by CNN reporter Brian Stelter. When I saw the news about this last show, I jokingly asked on Twitter where I could watch it. This to me is a serious question Apple must address as it plans to create more content.”
“If Apple is planning to spend $1 billion in content, surely the hope is to reach as broad a base as they can. Apple has been trying to find the right formula for its ‘TV Hobby’ for some time now. It first focused on Apps, but the magic that apps brought to the iPhone and iPad failed to materialize with Apple TV,” Milanesi writes. “Apple must decide whether it is serious about TV in the home – especially as the little box doubles as a connected home hub – or if it is serious about creating content and competing with Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix. While the two are not mutually exclusive, Apple could also decide to create a new service that is not tied to Apple TV.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We want our “Apple Prime!”
We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
