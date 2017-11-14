“With iOS 11, Apple made a change in how the Control Center worked. Buttons that had previously turned off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth now only prevented new connections, keeping the radios switched on so that features such as AirDrop, Personal Hotspot, and Handoff continue to work, and the Apple Watch and Apple Pencil continue to work,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What’s more, turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth using Control Center was only temporary, and would turn back on under the following conditions:”
Wi-Fi:
• Wi-Fi is switched back on in Control Center
• You connect to a Wi-Fi network using Settings > Wi-Fi
• You walk or drive to a new location
• It’s 5 AM local time
• The iOS device is restarted
Bluetooth:
• Bluetooth is switched back on in Control Center
• You connect to a Bluetooth accessory in Settings > Bluetooth
• It’s 5 AM local time
• The iOS device is restarted
“Permanently turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth involves going into the Settings app ( Settings > Wi-Fi and Settings > Bluetooth) and toggling the relevant buttons,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “As you can imagine, this caused a lot of user confusion, especially since the only place where Apple had documented this change was on a support page that average users are never going to see. As is the norm with poorly thought out user interface changes, Apple’s plan to improve on this change is now to pepper iOS with popups and text cues. And these changes have appeared in the recently released beta 3 of iOS 11.2.”
MacDailyNews Take: There is no harsher critique of Apple than “overcomplicates.” It’s the only thing that trumps “badly designed.”
As Kingsley-Hughes suggests, “A better option would be for Apple to have a three-way option on the buttons (on, off, soft off) or put an option into the Settings app to change the behavior of the Control Center buttons.
A wise man once asked, “What does designing toilets have to do with sound user interface design?”
We forgot who asked that, but it sure wasn’t Tim Cook.
Focus, Apple. Focus. It’s hard, but it’s also what we pay you to deliver: Focused, intuitive products that just work.
