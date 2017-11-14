“Remember when Microsoft made radical user interface changes in Windows 8, only to have to make more tweaks and backtracking in response to criticism, causing unnecessary hassles for end users?” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “Looks like Apple is having a similar problem with iOS.”

“With iOS 11, Apple made a change in how the Control Center worked. Buttons that had previously turned off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth now only prevented new connections, keeping the radios switched on so that features such as AirDrop, Personal Hotspot, and Handoff continue to work, and the Apple Watch and Apple Pencil continue to work,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What’s more, turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth using Control Center was only temporary, and would turn back on under the following conditions:”

Wi-Fi:

• Wi-Fi is switched back on in Control Center

• You connect to a Wi-Fi network using Settings > Wi-Fi

• You walk or drive to a new location

• It’s 5 AM local time

• The iOS device is restarted

Bluetooth:

• Bluetooth is switched back on in Control Center

• You connect to a Bluetooth accessory in Settings > Bluetooth

• It’s 5 AM local time

• The iOS device is restarted

“Permanently turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth involves going into the Settings app ( Settings > Wi-Fi and Settings > Bluetooth) and toggling the relevant buttons,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “As you can imagine, this caused a lot of user confusion, especially since the only place where Apple had documented this change was on a support page that average users are never going to see. As is the norm with poorly thought out user interface changes, Apple’s plan to improve on this change is now to pepper iOS with popups and text cues. And these changes have appeared in the recently released beta 3 of iOS 11.2.”

