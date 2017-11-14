“What happens when your iPhone is stolen?” Osborne reports. “Where does it end up — and how is it cleared for resale?”
“These are the questions that on Tuesday, researchers from Trend Micro have attempted to answe,” Osborne reports. “In May 2016, the team stumbled upon an operation in which threat actors were offering tools and services to break open iCloud accounts and unlock stolen iPhones. Investigating further, Trend Micro found that at the core, the attack chain harnesses a victim’s panic to take over these devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: As Osbourne notes: If you buy a secondhand device, you should check it has not been blacklisted or stolen so you are not inadvertently funding these kinds of operation. In the US, you can use the CTIA website to check a device’s IMEI to make sure it has not been reported lost or stolen.