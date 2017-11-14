“Apple has added support for faster 7.5W wireless charging in its latest iOS 11.2 beta,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X all support the increased charging speed.”

“Earlier versions of iOS 11 allowed iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X to charge wirelessly at 5W,” Bell reports. “In iOS 11.2, however, Apple has bumped that up to 7.5W. It’s not a groundbreaking difference, but you will certainly welcome the improvement.”

“You’ll need a compatible wireless charging mat to take advantage of it,” Bell reports. “To take advantage of the increased speed, you’ll need a compatible wireless charging pad. The Belkin Boost Up pad ($59.99) is capable of outputting 7.5W. Other compatible charging pads include… the RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger ($49.99) and the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad ($59.99).”

Read more in the full article here.