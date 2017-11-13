“Is the outrage over twins apparently being able to dupe the security system a flash in the pan or a real head scratcher?” Reich writes. “And, outside of Apple centric outlets and communities, is Face ID being given a fair rap?”
“Having rummaged iPhone X related articles for about a week, my impression is that Apple are largely being shortchanged for the remarkable feat of engineering they pulled off with Face ID,” Reich writes. “I don’t doubt for a moment that Apple has pioneered something meaningful here, and that it will not be long until the Googles and Samsungs of this world catch on and replicate the technology to a T. And for that, Apple deserves more credit.”
I think they are doing a marketing gimmick. There’s zero benefit a consumer gets from that. — Anand Chandrasekher, Qualcomm SVP and chief marketing officer, on the arrival of Apple’s 64-bit A7 mobile SoC, October 2013
That’s what happens whenever Apple outclasses and embarrasses the so-called competition.
