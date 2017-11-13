“Whenever a significant new technology is incorporated into mainstream mobile phones, such [an] upgrade should naturally be fair game for scrutiny and critique,” Steffen Reich writes for iDownloadBlog. “Let’s apply this general sentiment to the introduction of Face ID and how it has resonated with large parts of the online community. Is it being treated fairly?”

“Is the outrage over twins apparently being able to dupe the security system a flash in the pan or a real head scratcher?” Reich writes. “And, outside of Apple centric outlets and communities, is Face ID being given a fair rap?”

“Having rummaged iPhone X related articles for about a week, my impression is that Apple are largely being shortchanged for the remarkable feat of engineering they pulled off with Face ID,” Reich writes. “I don’t doubt for a moment that Apple has pioneered something meaningful here, and that it will not be long until the Googles and Samsungs of this world catch on and replicate the technology to a T. And for that, Apple deserves more credit.”

