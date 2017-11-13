“The Next Big Thing (NBT) in Emerging Apple Rumor seems to be fresh claims that Apple is developing AR glasses, and an OS to make them useful,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “What would you need these things to do to convince you to purchase them?”

“While he didn’t let any of Apple’s secrets slip, Allen Horng, the chairman of Catcher Technology, sparked off these claims when he said: ‘Based on what we have learned, [new AR products] need to look good and be light enough to wear … that makes the casings for such device very complicated to manufacture and there are still a lot of challenges to overcome currently,'” Evans writes. “This follows recent speculation claiming Horng’s company is working on the project.”

“Apple has taken a big gamble on AR, so it makes sense that these purported Apple Glasses would be able to access such experiences. That means information about where we are, games, a range of enterprise-focused apps (such as stock pickers or technical manuals), Maps and more. Activity data, Messages, emails – everything you might expect from any iOS device”, Evans writes. “All those features may require audio, so it’s not unreasonable to speculate that these solutions may use some form of bone induction speakers, such as these from Zungle. (This makes more sense to me than forcing users to wear headphones).”

Much more in the full article here.

