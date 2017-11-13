“While he didn’t let any of Apple’s secrets slip, Allen Horng, the chairman of Catcher Technology, sparked off these claims when he said: ‘Based on what we have learned, [new AR products] need to look good and be light enough to wear … that makes the casings for such device very complicated to manufacture and there are still a lot of challenges to overcome currently,'” Evans writes. “This follows recent speculation claiming Horng’s company is working on the project.”
“Apple has taken a big gamble on AR, so it makes sense that these purported Apple Glasses would be able to access such experiences. That means information about where we are, games, a range of enterprise-focused apps (such as stock pickers or technical manuals), Maps and more. Activity data, Messages, emails – everything you might expect from any iOS device”, Evans writes. “All those features may require audio, so it’s not unreasonable to speculate that these solutions may use some form of bone induction speakers, such as these from Zungle. (This makes more sense to me than forcing users to wear headphones).”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Glasses. Smart glasses done right.
Stylish eyewear that actually delivers useful data to wearers is potentially a huge market and Apple is exactly the company to deliver just such a wearable. — MacDailyNews, January 25, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]