“At least 20 customers have shared photos of the potential hardware defect across the Apple Support Communities, Twitter, and the MacRumors discussion forums since the iPhone X launched a week ago,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “‘So I was playing with my new phone and all of a sudden, this happened,’ said one MacRumors forum member with the alias tmiles81. ‘It’s a really bright line going down the entire right side of the phone.'”

“The green line wasn’t visible on any of the affected iPhone X units when they were first taken out of the box, but rather developed spontaneously after some period of usage in normal conditions,” Rossignol reports. “The devices involved also don’t appear to have been dropped or damaged in any way.”

“Restarting or even fully restoring the device doesn’t remove the green line, which typically runs vertically along the right or left side of the display, but can show up elsewhere on the screen,” Rossignol reports. “The green line could be an isolated defect with the iPhone X’s OLED display. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 also uses OLED and suffered from a similar issue last year in which a pink line appeared on some displays. Samsung acknowledged the issue as hardware failure.”

@AppleSupport my iPhone X already has an issue.There is a green bar along the right hand side of the phone.Restart doesn’t fix. Known issue? pic.twitter.com/Hp3HKhVMfs — mix0mat0sis (@mix0mat0sis) November 7, 2017

