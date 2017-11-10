“The green line wasn’t visible on any of the affected iPhone X units when they were first taken out of the box, but rather developed spontaneously after some period of usage in normal conditions,” Rossignol reports. “The devices involved also don’t appear to have been dropped or damaged in any way.”
“Restarting or even fully restoring the device doesn’t remove the green line, which typically runs vertically along the right or left side of the display, but can show up elsewhere on the screen,” Rossignol reports. “The green line could be an isolated defect with the iPhone X’s OLED display. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 also uses OLED and suffered from a similar issue last year in which a pink line appeared on some displays. Samsung acknowledged the issue as hardware failure.”
MacDailyNews Take: Samsung can’t do anything right. 🙂
Green-lined iPhone X units will, of course, be replaced by Apple.
We are unable to reproduce the issue on any of our iPhone X units, thankfully.
