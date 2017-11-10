“Apple’s chief designer Jony Ive recently talked about Apple Park, Apple’s new campus in Cupertino, and, of course, the new iPhone X,” Ken Manbert Salcedo reports for International Business Times. “Ive revealed some intriguing new info about the iPhone X, saying that it will have some new features in the future.”

Salcedo reports, “‘I’ve always been fascinated by these products that are more general purpose,’ Ive told Wallpaper. ‘What I think is remarkable about the iPhone X is that its functionality is so determined by software. And because of the fluid nature of software, this product is going to change and evolve. In 12 months’ time, this object will be able to do things that it can’t now. I think that is extraordinary. I think we will look back on it and see it as a very significant point in terms of the products we have been developing.’

“Ive declined to say what his design team are working on next, but he did say that they are ‘absurdly curious’ and looking for ‘alternatives’ on what to do next,” Salcedo reports. “The Apple design chief also said that some of the technologies that they’re currently working on can be understood right now, while some of them are ‘beyond the technology at the moment.’ ‘They exist as ideas, they exist to galvanize the development of technology. And some will bear fruit and others won’t,’ Ive said.”

