“Critics of Apple have often pointed to the supposed inferiority of the iPhone’s screen and rear camera to substantiate a bear case,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “It was claimed that the iPhone’s faults made it vulnerable to competition from better performing Android devices. Samsung’s Galaxy series was often extolled for its superior OLED technology, while Google’s Pixel smartphone had the better camera.”

“Such deficiencies must constitute a defect in the value proposition of iPhone, it was assumed. Consumers would ultimately come to their senses and choose superior competing devices, or ‘good enough’ commodity devices at a lower price,” Hibben writes. “Apple would succumb to commodity smartphones, as it had commodity PCs. The smartphone market, which had somehow been capsized by Apple, would right itself at last.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s indomitable Mac, of course, never succumbed to commodity PCs. Apple’s Mac just posted its all-time sales record last quarter. Apple’s Mac doesn’t even compete in the same market as commodity PCs. Unit share is one thing. Profit share is quite another. Anyone can move PC units. No one can generate revenue from personal computers like Apple.

“But iPhone didn’t succumb to commoditization, and critics can’t even assert its inferiority, now that iPhone X has arrived,” Hibben writes. “iPhone X has scored top marks for both its display and its rear camera. These ratings come from sources that often provided fodder for the bear case, DisplayMate and DXOMark.”

“Will these scores be enough to silence the critics? Probably not, but then Apple’s critics have not understood the value proposition of iPhone,” Hibben writes. “iPhone’s appeal is less about benchmark scores and specs and more about the overall user experience. User experience is admittedly hard to quantify, but it’s driven by Apple’s excellent hardware/software integration.”

