“The iPhone 7 saw the strongest sales of any mobile device with 13 million unit sold in the third quarter,” Winkelman reports. “Following in a distant second place was the iPhone 6S, first released in 2015, with 7.9 million units sold.”
“Sales for the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were at 11.8 million units combined,” Winkelman reports. “Although sales of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were strong, they lagged significantly when compared with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus when they were released year-ago quarter.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, wonder why?
