“According to a report from the new research firm Canalys, the iPhone continues to be the top-selling phone with 46.7 million units sold in the third quarter of 2017,” Steven Winkelman reports for Digital Trends. “The iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S sold particularly strongly during the quarter, placing them at the number one and two spots for overall phone sales in the quarter.”

“The iPhone 7 saw the strongest sales of any mobile device with 13 million unit sold in the third quarter,” Winkelman reports. “Following in a distant second place was the iPhone 6S, first released in 2015, with 7.9 million units sold.”

“Sales for the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were at 11.8 million units combined,” Winkelman reports. “Although sales of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were strong, they lagged significantly when compared with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus when they were released year-ago quarter.”

