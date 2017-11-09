Apple today announced a major update to Clips, the free app for iOS that makes it easy to create and share fun videos using iPhone or iPad. Clips introduces Selfie Scenes and adds artistic style transfer effects and a redesigned interface that makes it easier than ever to create great videos on the go.

Selfie Scenes is an exciting new feature that places users into animated, 360-degree scenes when recording selfies. Using the sophisticated TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, Selfie Scenes transports users into bustling cities, serene landscapes, abstract paintings and even the Millennium Falcon and Mega-Destroyer from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“Clips users love how quick and easy it is to create amazing videos on iPhone or iPad,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing, in a statement. “And we’re making it even more fun with Selfie Scenes. By harnessing the incredible new TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, users can now record selfies against a variety of fun and whimsical backdrops with just a tap.”

Introducing Selfie Scenes

With Selfie Scenes, users can choose from 10 Apple-designed scenes, featuring unique locations, characters, colors and visual styles plus two scenes from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Each scene is a full 360-degree experience, so it surrounds users on all sides as they move iPhone X. And environmental sound effects make scenes even more immersive.

New Effects and Stickers

New artistic effects use advanced machine learning and style transfer technology to turn any photo or video into a moody oil painting, vibrant watercolor or elegant pencil sketch — in real time while recording. Clips also adds more content from Disney, including full-screen posters featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, as well as Star Wars stickers featuring animated versions of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Chewbacca and others. Users can also add more personality to their Clips videos with 16 new Apple-designed stickers and 21 new royalty-free soundtracks from indie artists. And, as with all Clips soundtracks, these new tracks automatically adjust to match the length of videos.

Redesigned User Interface

The easy-to-use interface gets even better with a streamlined design that puts frequently used controls easily within reach. A new Effects browser lets users view and choose filters, labels, stickers and emoji. Labeled buttons make it easier than ever to edit Live Titles, add or change filters, trim, mute and delete clips. And full-screen browsers allow users to see more of their content when viewing their photo library or selecting animated posters.

iCloud Support

Users can now access and edit their Clips videos across iPhone and iPad via iCloud. Videos are automatically uploaded and backed up to iCloud, so users can start a video on iPhone and finish it later on iPad. Photos and video clips in iCloud Photo Library are referenced by Clips, not copied, to make efficient use of iCloud storage. And Clips adds support for Shared iPad, so students can create amazing videos in both one-to-one and Shared iPad environments.

About Clips

With Clips, users can create personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini-movies with amazing features like Live Titles that automatically generates animated captions from a user’s voice and 360-degree immersive Selfie Scenes on iPhone X. Clips lets users add personality to their videos with dozens of filters, animated stickers and full-screen animated posters. The app includes more than 60 soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of videos. And Clips uses the content and subjects in a video to make intelligent sharing suggestions via Messages, making it fast and simple to share with others.

Availability

Clips 2.0 is available today as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 5s, iPad Air and iPad mini 2 and later models, running iOS 11.1 and later. Selfie Scenes are only available on iPhone X and style transfer effects are only available on iPhone 7 and later models and 2017 iPad Pro.

Source: Apple Inc.