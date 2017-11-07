“Apple’s iPhone X has been the ‘most highly-anticipated’ version of the technology giant’s flagship phone, the chief executive of AT&T Communications, told CNBC on Tuesday,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “John Donovan, who is the boss of the second-largest U.S. mobile carrier, answered in the affirmative when asked by CNBC if sales of this iPhone would be ‘bumper.'”

“‘All the signs are that customers love it. It’s probably the most highly-anticipated version… and demand has been strong. So we’re pleased,’ Donovan said in a TV interview at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal,” Kharpal reports. “Chief Executive Tim Cook told CNBC in a recent interview that ‘customer demand is off the charts.’ Several analysts have also backed up the view.”

“There appears to be pent up demand,” Kharpal reports. “Analysts at GHB Insights estimate that over 350 million iPhone users have phones that are two years old or older.”

