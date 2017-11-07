“‘All the signs are that customers love it. It’s probably the most highly-anticipated version… and demand has been strong. So we’re pleased,’ Donovan said in a TV interview at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal,” Kharpal reports. “Chief Executive Tim Cook told CNBC in a recent interview that ‘customer demand is off the charts.’ Several analysts have also backed up the view.”
“There appears to be pent up demand,” Kharpal reports. “Analysts at GHB Insights estimate that over 350 million iPhone users have phones that are two years old or older.”
