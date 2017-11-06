“Apple has described a temporary fix for the problem on its website,” The Beeb reports. “The fix involves editing the keyboard settings in iOS so that the right character, either an upper or lower case ‘i,’ is used. Apple has said the issue will be fixed in a future software update.”
The Beeb reports, “Not all iOS 11.1 users have been affected.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our theory as to why we’re not seeing this is because we’ve long-used Text Replacement for other things, so Apple knows we already know how to use it. This “bug” exists to trigger a teachable moment for those who haven’t. In other words: It’s not a bug, it’s a feature! 🙂
1. Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement
2. Tap +
3. For Phrase, type an upper-case “I.” For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”
Repeat for other phrases and shortcuts that work for you!