“Apple’s fiscal 4Q17 was one of the company’s most solid quarters in recent memory – the widest top- and bottom-line beats since the March 2015 period,” D.M. Martins writes for Seeking Alpha. “However one chooses to look at the numbers, whether by product category or geography, Apple seems to have lavishly outperformed, at least compared to prior periods.”

“But I was particularly excited to see one of my old, long-forgotten catalysts show signs of having a pulse once again: Greater China,” Martins writes. “The region delivered YOY growth of +11.6% that had not been achieved since fiscal 1Q16 (see graph below). Granted, the improvement was over a dismal fiscal 4Q16 quarter that saw sales nosedive by -30% after two equally soft quarters. Still, the geographic segment is so relevant for total company revenues that returning to growth in the region might have been the most important positive development in the September quarter.”

“I believe China will once again catch analysts’ and investors’ attention, after six quarters of dismal performance. Whether momentum will be carried forward remains to be seen. Hong Kong is an improving but still soft spot, and FX headwinds can always blow in the company’s face. But I suspect that Apple is better equipped in terms of its product portfolio to address the needs of a very large, very diverse demographic group,” Martins writes. “All accounted for, I continue to be very bullish on Apple for the next several quarters at least.”

