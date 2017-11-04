“Apple’s website now lists iPhone X availability at its retail stores in the United States and several other countries around the world,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Simply visit the iPhone X purchase page for your country from the list [see full article], select a carrier if required, choose a color, and then click on ‘Pickup: Check Availability'” below your desired storage capacity,” Rossignol reports. “A window will pop open with iPhone X availability—if any—at nearby Apple stores based on your ZIP or postal code.”

“The tool is also a good indicator of iPhone X availability for customers who are planning to walk into a store and purchase one,” Rossignol reports, “although in most cases it’s more convenient and guaranteed to reserve one for in-store pickup.”

