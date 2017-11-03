Apple says ‘Face With Tears of Joy’ is the most popular emoji in America

“Apple has revealed that ‘face with tears of joy’ is the most popular emoji among English speakers in the United States,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The face topped Apple’s list of the top 10 emoji, ahead of a red heart, loudly crying face, heart eyes face, face throwing a kiss, face with rolling eyes, skull, smiling face with smiling eyes, weary face, and thinking face,” Rossignol reports. “Apple’s chart isn’t labeled, much to the disappointment of anyone who was desperately seeking emoji statistics.”

Rossignol reports, “Apple shared the chart in a recently published overview of its differential privacy technology on macOS Sierra and iOS 10 and later, which allows the company to collect and aggregate anonymized data from a large number of users while preserving the privacy of individual users.”



Read more about Apple’s cuting-edge differential privacy in the full article here.