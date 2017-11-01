“In our day-to-day use, we generally liked the look of the operating system flanking the notch, but we did find it broke immersion when watching YouTube videos or movies on Netflix,” Stolyar writes. “It can be distracting.”
“But there are still a large amount of apps that do not support the full display. These will easily stand out, because you’ll see large black bars on the top and bottom of the screen — making your iPhone X look like an iPhone 8,” Stolyar writes. “You won’t have trouble with Apple’s apps, but even Google has yet to add support for most of its apps. Slack, Trello, even Snapchat are just a few of the apps we saw that have yet to add support for the full display.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll live with it.
That’s not really something we’re used to saying with an Apple product (outside of Apple TV’s Siri Remote), but there you have it.
