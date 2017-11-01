“The first round of iPhone X reviews are out, and a number of them came from a strange place: amateur YouTubers,” John C. Dvorak writes for PC Magazine. “Naturally, this prompted some head-scratching from established tech publications. Apple traditionally hand-picks the journalists who get the earliest review units of its newest gadgets, a privilege that can be taken away just as easily as it is granted.”

“This is shameful, but nobody seems to care,” Dvorak writes. “By turning its attention to YouTubers, Apple reaches an audience beyond the usual gadget blog readers.”

“Perhaps more importantly, Apple works with bloggers who are likely ecstatic to be getting a first look at the one of the hottest phones of the year versus writers and editors who want to test battery life, run benchmarks, and actively try to confuse Face ID. Why do that when you can give iPhone X to some sneaker enthusiasts?” Dvorak writes. “Perhaps Cupertino senses that iPhone X may end up like Microsoft Vista: unfairly criticized.”

