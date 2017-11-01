“This is shameful, but nobody seems to care,” Dvorak writes. “By turning its attention to YouTubers, Apple reaches an audience beyond the usual gadget blog readers.”
“Perhaps more importantly, Apple works with bloggers who are likely ecstatic to be getting a first look at the one of the hottest phones of the year versus writers and editors who want to test battery life, run benchmarks, and actively try to confuse Face ID. Why do that when you can give iPhone X to some sneaker enthusiasts?” Dvorak writes. “Perhaps Cupertino senses that iPhone X may end up like Microsoft Vista: unfairly criticized.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The clarity with which Dvorak is projecting when he writes that Vista was “unfairly criticized” is crystal clear.
Apply Betteridge’s law of headlines lavishly to this one.
Here are some gems that have been emitted by the Bloated Gas Bag over the years:
• The Macintosh uses an experimental pointing device called a “mouse.” There is no evidence that people want to use these things. — John C. Dvorak, 1984
• Apple should pull the plug on the iPhone… What Apple risks here is its reputation as a hot company that can do no wrong. If it’s smart it will call the iPhone a ‘reference design’ and pass it to some suckers to build with someone else’s marketing budget. Then it can wash its hands of any marketplace failures… Otherwise I’d advise people to cover their eyes. You are not going to like what you’ll see. — John C. Dvorak, 2007
• iPhone which doesn’t look, I mean to me, I’m looking at this thing and I think it’s kind of trending against, you know, what’s really going, what people are really liking on, in these phones nowadays, which are those little keypads. I mean, the Blackjack from Samsung, the Blackberry, obviously, you know kind of pushes this thing, the Palm, all these… And I guess some of these stocks went down on the Apple announcement, thinking that Apple could do no wrong, but I think Apple can do wrong and I think this is it. — John C. Dvorak, 2007
• The Apple iPad is not going to be the company’s next runaway best seller. — John C. Dvorak, 2010
• Within the decade, Microsoft should have a minimum of 300 stores. They should do as well as the Apple Stores. — John C. Dvorak, 2012