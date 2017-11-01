“Tuesday’s attack in New York has accentuated the growing threat presented by jihadi-inspired terrorism from Central Asia, the onetime Soviet region between Russia and China,” Jessica Donati and Paul Sonne report for The Wall Street Journal. “Officials identified the suspect who allegedly mowed a truck through a Manhattan bike path, killing at least eight people and injuring a dozen others, as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old man of Uzbek origin.”

“Saipov, in custody at a local hospital after being shot in the abdomen by a police officer, came to the U.S. in 2010 and is originally from Uzbekistan, officials said,” Donati and Sonne report. “A law-enforcement official said police found handwritten notes near the truck saying that the suspect carried out the attack in the name of the Islamic State extremist group.”

“Uzbekistan isn’t among the 11 countries targeted by the Trump administration’s immigration policy that focuses on citizens of nations deemed to pose a high risk to U.S. national security and welfare. None of the countries on the list belong to the Central Asian region,” Donati and Sonne report. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Tuesday’s attack was likely to influence further iterations of the travel ban, but President Donald Trump indicated changes are possible.”

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017



“Seamus Hughes, the deputy director of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, said all the signs pointed to a jihadist inspired attack, especially as hopes fade for a promised Islamic caliphate,” Donati and Sonne report. “‘The attacks take a more urgent need as they lose more and more physical space and a set of supporters that are romanticizing the loss of the caliphate,’ he said.”

