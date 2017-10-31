“Mashable recently sat down with [Apple SVP Phil] Schiller and other senior members of Apple’s executive team including SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi, SVP hardware engineering Dan Riccio, and VP of user interface design Alan Dye for a wide-ranging discussion about how they built what is perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated smartphone since Apple’s founder Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone more than a decade ago,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Mashable.

“Apple contends that Face ID, their new biometric security, is a better, more natural authentication strategy. No one, Riccio reminded us, examines someone’s fingerprint when they’re trying to identify them on the street,” Ulanoff writes. “Fortunately for Apple, it already had the core technology in house, even if it never envisioned using it for this purpose. In 2013, Apple acquired PrimeSense, the company best-known for building the first 3D motion-tracking technology in the original Microsoft Kinect. ‘We didn’t know what home it would have,’ said Riccio. But Apple chose to invest and develop it anyway, figuring, ‘we might have a home for it someday,’ recalled Riccio.”



“Apple confirmed that the iPhone X does use a Samsung OLED display, but it’s not an off-the-shelf component. They worked with Samsung to create bespoke technology and then, Federighi told us, did a lot of low-level software work to overcome OLED’s inherent drawbacks,” Ulanoff writes. “Even perfect OLED technology will handle color representation differently than LCD. ‘Making sure the colors were consistent to our expectations was a bit of a challenge,’ said Dye whose team spent time tuning the displays and working on how the OLED would display system colors. ‘We’re very particular about system-wide colors.'”

“Apple’s solution for a button-free home screen, though, had a major consequence. The TrueDepth module resides on the front of the iPhone X, digging a nearly quarter-inch-deep notch into Apple’s perfect OLED screen,” Ulanoff writes. “‘To me, it’s something that, as you use it, you quickly grow comfortable with. You look at it as just the way the screen is. You don’t see at it as anything unusual or different, anymore than the bite of the Apple [logo] looks wrong to be bitten out of the apple. It’s a bite out of the apple and that’s just the way it is. It’s just the way the screen is,’ said Schiller.”

Read more in the full article here.