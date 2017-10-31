“After 10 years, the iPhone business is displaying signs of maturity. The days of significant sales growth are in the rearview mirror. The upgrade cycle is getting longer as it becomes that much harder to get people to upgrade their iPhones,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “Apple was faced with a choice: Stick with the familiar and milk the iPhone business for all it’s worth, or throw familiarity out the window to pave a new iPhone journey for the next 10 years. Apple chose the latter…”

“With iPhone X, two design changes stand out: the removal of the front-facing home button and Face ID replacing Touch ID,” Cybart writes. “The changes amount to nothing short of an entirely new iPhone experience.”

“The best way to describe the feeling found when using iPhone X is that it’s the closet thing to using an iPhone from an alternative universe,” Cybart writes. “There is this fresh, or reinvigorating, feeling to it – as if the home button was holding the iPhone experience back, representing a barrier to interacting with software. No other iPhone update has been able to elicit such a strong feeling. It is also easy to see where Apple wants to take iPhone over the next ten years…”

