“The good news is that Apple and its partners are already shipping the iPhone X, which means early buyers will get it next Friday,” Smith writes. “However, there’s great news for everyone else, as it looks like they’re going to get the iPhone X sooner than expected.”
“iPhone X buyers who had mid-November delivery dates took to Reddit to reveal their estimates went up from mid-November to November 3rd,” Smith writes. “Getting the iPhone X on November 10th or 17th wasn’t as bad as mid-December. But it’s still great to see improved delivery dates.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve seen this with other products and iPhone models in the past. Apple was likely conservative with a severely constrained supply and was/is able to improve shipping times as production allows.
So, good news for those among the second wave of iPhone X preorders (and potentially even later orders, depending on Apple’s suppliers and assemblers, as always)!