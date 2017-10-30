“Xi was speaking to business leaders and officials at the meeting, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported,” Reuters reports. “Cook and Zuckerberg are on the advisory board of the Tsinghua School of Economics and Management.”
“The meeting comes at a particularly key time for Apple as it prepares to launch its much-anticipated iPhone X on Friday,” Reuters reports. “Facebook’s Zuckerberg has also been very active in China, eager to get his popular social network unblocked in the world’s most populous nation, where it has been banned since 2009 and held behind the country’s so-called Great Firewall.”
MacDailyNews Take: Walking the tightrope as always.
