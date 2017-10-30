“Peterson now claims her father has been fired as a result of her video,” Warren reports. “In a tearful video, Peterson explains her father violated an Apple company rule by allowing her to film the unreleased handset at Apple’s campus.”
“The video itself may have seemed like an innocent hands-on, but it did include footage of an iPhone X with special employee-only QR codes,” Warren reports. “A notes app was also shown on the iPhone X in the video, which appeared to include codenames of unreleased Apple products. Filming on Apple’s campus is strictly prohibited, so filming an unreleased iPhone X is a definite rule violation.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An obviously fireable offense. Filming even something innocuous inside is bad enough. Filming an unreleased Apple product and posting it to Google’s YouTube? Please.
This must have been a complete oversight, a temporary brain-fart, for the employee to allow this. Otherwise, if this was emblematic of the employee’s decision-making capabilities, we’d have to question why Apple hired him in the first place.
Brooke Peterson’s response to her father’s firing: