The TrueDepth camera works with ARKit, and the A11 Bionic chip is designed for Core ML and Metal 2. Download Xcode 9.0.1, test your apps in the iPhone X simulator, and capture screenshots. Then submit your updated apps and metadata in iTunes Connect today. – Apple Inc. to iOS developers
Miller reports, “Apple has previously given developers some tips when it comes to designing for the iPhone X’s new bezel-less OLED display.”
Don’t mask or call special attention to key display features. Don’t attempt to hide the device’s rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. – Apple Inc. to iOS developers
MacDailyNews Take: As we called it back in August:
Inelegant kludge.
We still can’t wait for Friday!
Come to us, Notch Blindness™!
