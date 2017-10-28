“Ahead of the release of the iPhone X in less than a week, Apple has reminded developers to get their apps ready for the device,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “In a post on its developer blog, Apple is reminding developers to test their apps using the iPhone X simulator in Xcode code.”

The TrueDepth camera works with ARKit, and the A11 Bionic chip is designed for Core ML and Metal 2. Download Xcode 9.0.1, test your apps in the iPhone X simulator, and capture screenshots. Then submit your updated apps and metadata in iTunes Connect today. – Apple Inc. to iOS developers

Miller reports, “Apple has previously given developers some tips when it comes to designing for the iPhone X’s new bezel-less OLED display.”

Don’t mask or call special attention to key display features. Don’t attempt to hide the device’s rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. – Apple Inc. to iOS developers

