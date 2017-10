“It’s no longer the jewel in Apple’s crown, but the MacBook Air is still an excellent value for cash-strapped students and Mac fans,” Louis Ramirez reports for LAPTOP.

“For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing $250 off both 2017 MacBook Air models, making Apple’s ultraportable an even better bargain for budget Mac fans,” Ramirez reports.

“The 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 128GB SSD is now $749.99, whereas the 256GB MacBook Air is now just $949.99,” Ramirez reports. “Both models undercut the Apple Store’s price by $250.”

