“Preorders for the iPhone X were scheduled to begin at 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time on the company’s website and via the Apple Store app in more than 55 countries and territories, for delivery of the handset at the end of next week,” Kollmeyer reports. “But within minutes of managing to place an order, people were being told that their iPhone X wouldn’t arrive for two to three weeks (or more) — a sign that initial supplies had already been snapped up.”
“Compounding the frustration, there seemed to be a lag in Apple’s online store and app, with reports that it lasted about 10 minutes. That may have cost some eager buyers an earlier delivery date,” Kollmeyer reports. “iPhone lovers reluctant to deal with a delivery delay could take a chance on getting the top-end model by walking into an Apple Store and buying direct on Friday, Nov. 3. It’s scheduled to go on sale at 8 a.m. local times — but note that Apple advises arriving early.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our orders all went through for Day One (Nov. 3) delivery, but we used the most reliable method: Apple’s own Apple Store app, on our iPhones and iPads, with our devices (256GB Space Gray iPhone X units) saved as our favorites. The app allowed us to begin the order process at 12:02 am PDT and we were finished with all orders within minutes, by 12:05 am PDT for the last one.
Additionally, we’re not sure if this expedited anything, but all of our units were purchased at full price (Unlocked iPhone with Verizon SIM), not on a monthly payment plan.
SEE ALSO:
iPhone X sells out within minutes overnight; delivery dates slip into December – October 27, 2017
Apple’s stock surges in premarket trading after iPhone X sells out within minutes – October 27, 2017
iPhone X delivery dates slip minutes after preorders begin – October 27, 2017