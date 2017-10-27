“A handful of tech companies have signed onto a friend of the court brief in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same sex couple,” Taylor Hatmaker reports for TechCrunch.

“TechCrunch has confirmed that so far the list includes Apple, Yelp, PayPal, Salesforce and Affirm,” Hatmaker reports. “The brief is being circulated by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) which expects more companies to be announced by next week.”

Hatmaker reports, “While more tech companies generally voice their support in these LGBTQ-friendly cases, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission is a tinder box of particularly volatile social issues, particularly when it comes to interpreting the religious rights secured by the First Amendment.”

