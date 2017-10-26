“Developer Guilherme Rambo, who has a knack for finding the good stuff in firmware code, for instance, has snagged the release notes for the upcoming watchOS 4.1, specifically the release notes for the update’s Golden Master,” Phelan reports. “The thing that looks like it might not be ready for primetime on the Watch is Apple Pay Cash, the highly anticipated peer-to-peer payment system, due for Apple Watch and iPhone ‘this fall.'”
“The fact that it’s not in the release notes doesn’t mean that Apple couldn’t include it yet,” Phelan reports. “But it does look likely, at least, that the feature will arrive on Apple Watch – and by deduction on iPhone – a little later than was anticipated.”
MacDailyNews Take: Best to take the time to get it right, especially something as important as Apple Pay Cash.
