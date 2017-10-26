“Her title at Apple will be creative director, Europe, worldwide video,” The Beeb reports. “Apple has not specified what it involves, but she is expected to commission programmes on its behalf.”
“Earlier in the year, Apple revealed it had hired two Sony Pictures TV executives. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg had overseen Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Rescue Me among other US shows,” The Beeb reports. “‘It seems like Apple is going for a worldwide push already, even though it hasn’t yet made much headway in the US,” said Tom Harrington, an analyst at research firm Enders Analysis. ‘Jay Hunt is exceptional in the commissioning space. She’s exceptional at finding programmes that fit the outlet she’s working at. She could have worked anywhere she wanted.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month:
Better to get serious late than never! Fortunately, Apple has the resources to catch up on lost time pretty much instantly.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Adam G” for the heads up.]