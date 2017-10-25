“Moore’s Law has become invalid for a while, as the time needed for the transistor density to double is no longer 18-24 months although the density has indeed kept increasing, Morris Chang, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has said in a recent tech forum hosted by the firm to mark its 30th anniversary,” Josephine Lien and Willis Ke report for Digitimes.

“Chang said that the timeframe set in Moore’s Law is no longer applicable. He said TSMC has kept increasing transistor density, but not at a pace according to the law,” Lien and Ke report. “Based on his firm’s internal planning, Chang said, TSMC will continue to increase transistor densities in the coming eight years, but will see a major challenge in 2025.”

MacDailyNews Take: The timeframe has slipped to 2.5 years of late. Some things will change. We won’t have the rate of progress that we’ve had over the last few decades. I think that’s inevitable with any technology; it eventually saturates out. I guess I see Moore’s Law dying here in the next decade or so, but that’s not surprising. — Gordon Moore, March 30, 2015

