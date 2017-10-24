“While some in Silicon Valley and Wall Street debate whether it was wise for Apple to release two new phones so close to each other, others are looking at where it will lead,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Namely, analysts wonder if Apple’s decision to release the iPhone 8 within weeks of what will be its top model, the iPhone X, will help or hurt the company in the long run. While iPhone 8 sales have been lackluster so far, Apple could have a hit on its hands with the more-profitable iPhone X.”

“UBS notes that survey results from 451 Research indicate stronger-than-expected demand for Apple’s upcoming iPhone X handset could result in upside to the company’s fiscal 2018 earnings,” Seitz reports. “The group says 43% of likely iPhone buyers in North America plan to get the iPhone X in the next 90 days.”

“The 451 Research survey indicated that 30% of likely iPhone buyers planned to get the iPhone 8, which was released on Sept. 22,” Seitz reports. “Among likely smartphone buyers over the next 90 days, 69% plan to buy an iPhone, according to 451 Research. That’s the highest level since the iPhone 6 at 71% in 2014.”

