“UBS notes that survey results from 451 Research indicate stronger-than-expected demand for Apple’s upcoming iPhone X handset could result in upside to the company’s fiscal 2018 earnings,” Seitz reports. “The group says 43% of likely iPhone buyers in North America plan to get the iPhone X in the next 90 days.”
“The 451 Research survey indicated that 30% of likely iPhone buyers planned to get the iPhone 8, which was released on Sept. 22,” Seitz reports. “Among likely smartphone buyers over the next 90 days, 69% plan to buy an iPhone, according to 451 Research. That’s the highest level since the iPhone 6 at 71% in 2014.”
MacDailyNews Take: Just wait until the hoi polloi begin seeing iPhone X in the wild in the hands of their more-informed family members and friends. iPhone 6 will be eclipsed.
