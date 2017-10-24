“But first a warning!” The Beeb reports. “Trying to hide your online history could draw more attention to it, than just leaving it alone – and an attempted cover-up could be a bigger scandal than the original posts.”
“Nothing you share on the internet is truly private, and once something is out there on the worldwide web, it can be very difficult to cover it up again,” The Beeb reports. “So to be safe, try not to post embarrassing content online in the first place.”
MacDailyNews Take: As the Beeb notes, Facebook does provide a page where you can request a permanent account deletion. It is: https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account