“It’s a true pity that Apple has been neglecting this Mac. I still think there’s a market for a compact, affordable Mac such as the mini, though I presume the dream of Apple’s current executives is that people would all choose an iPad over a Mac mini in that price range,” Mori writes. “I think Bob Burrough (who previously worked at Apple) has best articulated Apple’s lack of interest in the mini when he tweeted:”
“Still, Cook says they’re not leaving the Mac mini behind,” Mori writes. “What’s next for this machine, then? I’ve been thinking about a few possible scenarios…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So…