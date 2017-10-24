“I’ve been a customer of Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program since it became available back in 2015,” Dan Moren writes for Six Colors. “For me, it’s the perfect solution to the yearly tide of new phones: I pay a monthly fee to get a new model, use it for a year, then trade it in for the subsequent year’s model.”

“The one downside in the past has generally been that the upgrade program is a bit clunky when it comes to actually upgrading,” Moren writes. “The first year, I had to go to an Apple Store and actually wait in line to get a new phone, with no assurance that it would actually happen. Last year, matters improved somewhat in that upgrade program customers were able to pre-order their phones online and then go pick them up in an Apple Store (though it didn’t go smoothly for all potential customers).”

Moren writes, “But this year, iPhone Upgrade Program customers are once again back in the boat with everybody else hoping to snag an iPhone X.”

