MacDailyNews Take: Leave it to Woz to not want to rush to get the very best iPhone Apple’s ever made!

“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he’s not in a hurry to buy the next iPhone — even though he usually rushes out to upgrade on opening day,” Deirdre Bosa and Anita Balakrishnan report for CNBC. “‘I’d rather wait and watch that one. I’m happy with my iPhone 8 — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me,” Wozniak said, speaking from the sidelines of the Money 20/20 conference. “For some reason, the iPhone X is going to be the first iPhone I didn’t — on day one — upgrade to. But my wife will, so I’ll be close enough to see it.'”

“Wozniak also said he was skeptical that the Face ID feature would work the way it is supposed to,” Bosa and Balakrishnan report. “Wozniak isn’t the only onlooker who’s uncertain about the new handset. Because the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X were not released at the same time this year, some analysts have struggled to get a handle on how well the phones will sell.”

