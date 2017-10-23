“Apple made a few major changes to its iPhone lineup last month, but you probably missed one,” Damon Beres reports for Mashable. “There were the major announcements — an iPhone 8 and an iPhone X coming this fall — but the company also revised its iPhone 7 offerings. It no longer sells a 256GB iPhone 7, previously the largest capacity, leaving consumers with three options: 32GB, 128GB, or the 256GB iPhone 8.”

“The move may not seem like much, but it’s a perfect example of how Apple spurs pricey upgrades by tinkering with its catalog rather than devising new products that offer obvious advantages to consumers,” Beres reports. “Apple can encourage [iPhone 8/Plus] purchases by making it the only way to get a 256GB iPhone.”

MacDailyNews Take: We glance at our Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units with resale dollar signs twinkling in our eyes.

Beres reports, “Of course, the iPhone 8 isn’t the only new device Apple’s launching this fall. A considerably more advanced iPhone X (with up to 256GB of storage!) is on its way next month…”

Read more in the full article here.