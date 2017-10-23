“The move may not seem like much, but it’s a perfect example of how Apple spurs pricey upgrades by tinkering with its catalog rather than devising new products that offer obvious advantages to consumers,” Beres reports. “Apple can encourage [iPhone 8/Plus] purchases by making it the only way to get a 256GB iPhone.”
MacDailyNews Take: We glance at our Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units with resale dollar signs twinkling in our eyes.
Beres reports, “Of course, the iPhone 8 isn’t the only new device Apple’s launching this fall. A considerably more advanced iPhone X (with up to 256GB of storage!) is on its way next month…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: What’s this “iPhone X” of which you speak? Never heard of it.
And, by the way: 256GB ought to be enough for anybody. 😉
As we wrote last month: Let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix… Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this.