“In the company’s most ambitious store design yet, the all-glass storefront called Apple Michigan Avenue on the Chicago River will for one month offer visitors free sessions to experience augmented reality, design artwork, learn coding and tinker with robots,” McCarthy reports.
McCarthy reports, “‘I think it’s our job to carry Apple’s legacy forward, always keep it relevant now for today,’ Angela Ahredts, senior vice president of retail, told ABC News. ‘This is where the best of Apple come together.'”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When you can get it online, there have to be distinct reasons to go to a physical location or else you’re Sears.
