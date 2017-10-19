“Apple’s financials paint a picture of a company following an iPhone as Hub product strategy in which iPhone is the sun and every other product revolves around iPhone,” Cybart writes.“Apple is not following an iPhone as Hub strategy. In fact, the company has never followed such a product strategy. Apple is instead following a strategy based on selling a range of tools containing varying levels of personal technology. Management is placing big bets on four product categories: Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.”
“Apple looks at Apple Watch as the natural evolution of personal computing. Having Siri intelligence on the wrist throughout the day, in addition to receiving and consuming information via a screen, is powerful,” Cybart writes. “Meanwhile, HomePod is positioned as an Apple Watch accessory capable of delivering sound in a way that just isn’t feasible for a device worn on the wrist. While some companies are advocating new product strategies such as voice-first or AI-first, Apple is taking a different path with a product strategy evolving into one based on wearables. Voice and AI are then positioned as core technologies powering these wearable devices. To a certain degree, this is the inevitable path Apple has been on for the past 40 years. Going forward, the largest opportunity for Apple will be found in using its product vision to create personal technology paths in new industries.”
Tons more in the full article – highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch + AirPods is a sublime experience that goes well beyond music and deeply into the realm of connected personal computing. We can’t wait for Apple Watch + HomePod(s)!
If you don’t have an Apple Watch yet, you’re missing out. — MacDailyNews, April 11, 2016
