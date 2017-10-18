“Apple’s custom-designed A11 Bionic chip… is an impressive chip, offering solid improvements in CPU and graphics performance over its predecessor as well as enhancements that help boost battery life, camera and video image quality, and more,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “It’s a great engineering achievement on Apple’s part.”

“Despite that, I suspect that, thanks to issues with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company 10nm technology that the chip is built on, Apple missed some of its performance targets for the chip,” Eassa writes. “In terms of generational CPU improvement, the A11 Bionic represents the smallest gain since the introduction of the A8. Generational GPU improvement for the A11 Bionic is the smallest in four generations, coming in even worse than the A8’s improvement.”

“I think TSMC’s 10nm technology simply didn’t deliver the kind of performance that Apple (and likely TSMC) had hoped for (something that industry analyst Daniel Matte believes to be the case ), which ultimately forced Apple to run the A11 Bionic’s CPU and GPUs at lower frequencies than it had hoped,” Eassa writes. “The good news is that I think TSMC’s upcoming 7nm technology, which will almost certainly be used to manufacture most, if not all, of Apple’s upcoming A12 processors, will be analogous to TSMC’s 16nm technology — a technology that doesn’t deliver as aggressive an area reduction but enables a large performance boost.”

