“Despite that, I suspect that, thanks to issues with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company 10nm technology that the chip is built on, Apple missed some of its performance targets for the chip,” Eassa writes. “In terms of generational CPU improvement, the A11 Bionic represents the smallest gain since the introduction of the A8. Generational GPU improvement for the A11 Bionic is the smallest in four generations, coming in even worse than the A8’s improvement.”“I think TSMC’s 10nm technology simply didn’t deliver the kind of performance that Apple (and likely TSMC) had hoped for (something that industry analyst Daniel Matte believes to be the case), which ultimately forced Apple to run the A11 Bionic’s CPU and GPUs at lower frequencies than it had hoped,” Eassa writes. “The good news is that I think TSMC’s upcoming 7nm technology, which will almost certainly be used to manufacture most, if not all, of Apple’s upcoming A12 processors, will be analogous to TSMC’s 16nm technology — a technology that doesn’t deliver as aggressive an area reduction but enables a large performance boost.”
MacDailyNews Take: A10 Fusion. A11 Bionic. A12 Thermonuclear?
If so, say hello to ProMotion displays in Apple’s next-gen 2018 iPhones.
For now, we’ll “settle” for Apple’s 10nm A11 Bionic which absolutely destroys all Android iPhone wannabes and even out-benchmarks Apple MacBook Pro!
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
