“But in an onstage conversation at the Wall Street Journal’s D.Live tech conference, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said that it all boils down to a negotiation over fees that can be resolved,” McCracken writes. “‘At the end, the important thing to remember is this is fundamentally a discussion about pricing over the fundamental technology that makes the phone the phone,’ Mollenkopf said. ‘It comes down to, how much are you going to pay?'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August:
All along, this has been a dance over royalties, with Apple seeking more amenable terms to Qualcomm’s highway robbery to date. We expect a settlement as well, eventually (once Qualcomm is sufficiently worn down) – a settlement that benefits Apple vs. the old agreement.
Qualcomm’s free ride on Apple’s back is over.
Stop the FRAND abuse. Come to the table and be prepared to settle for realistic royalties. You’ve riding the Apple gravy train for far too long. The jig is up.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must not stand. Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
