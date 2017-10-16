“Analyst Andy Hargreaves raised his rating on Apple to overweight, the equivalent of buy, after being at sector weight for the past 4 1/2 months,” Kilgore reports. “He set a base-case price target of $187, which is 19% above Friday’s closing price of $156.99.”
“Hargreaves said Apple’s most “inelastic” customers are likely to be the ones who look to purchase the iPhone X first, which he believes will create a favorable initial mix of higher-priced iPhone X sales that should please investors over at least the next few quarters,” Kilgore reports. “That should help keep market valuations above historical averages, which raises his “bear-case” target for the stock by 24% to $136. His bull-case target is $227.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Once Apple gets enough iPhone X units assembled, most people aren’t going to be able to wrap their heads around the numbers the company posts.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s growth may surprise you – October 3, 2017
More people want Apple’s most expensive iPhone X than iPhone 8 or 8 Plus – October 3, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017