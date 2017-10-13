“The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man who passed himself off as a messenger and stole $58,000 worth of iPhones from an Apple Inc. store,” NBC New York reports.

“The unidentified man walked into a store in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday and told an employee he was a messenger there for a pick-up,” NBC New York reports. “The NYPD says the employee gave the man three boxes with approximately $58,000 worth of iPhone 7s.”

NBC New York reports, “The man then fled the location in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.”

“It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspect fooled staff at the Meatpacking District store,” Trevor Kapp reports for DNA Info. “Surveillance footage shows the suspect — last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, camouflage pants and black sneakers — standing inside the store near its trademark spiral staircase.”

“He hadn’t been arrested as of Friday morning, police said,” Kapp reports. “He was described as about 45 to 55 years old, bald, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 195 pounds, police said.”



