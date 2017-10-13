The man who revolutionized personal computing now wants to help revamp higher education for the tech industry. Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak today announced the formation of Woz U, a world-class digital institute to help fill the employment gap for high-paying technology jobs across the U.S.

Woz U is designed to get people into the workforce quickly and affordably, creating long-term financial stability for a new generation of tech workers while providing prepared hires and training solutions for businesses. Arizona-based Woz U launched today with programs online, and plans to add ground campuses in more than 30 cities across the country and around the world.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (photo: Jonathan Alcorn)

“Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt,” said Wozniak in a statement. “People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can’t do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how.”

To help, Woz U has created a mobile app to help match people with the technology-based career best suited for them. Current programs will train computer support specialists and software developers; data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity programs are coming soon.

All Woz U programs incorporate the latest technologies and skills in high demand by tech employers, and programs include comprehensive career services.

Woz U will include multiple platforms to teach and train. One will work with tech companies to recruit and train, or even retrain, a workforce through subscription-based curriculum or on-site customized programs. Another will provide school districts with K-12 STEAM programs, exposing digital engineering concepts to students at a younger age to nudge them toward a possible tech-based career. There soon will be an accelerator program to identify and develop elite tech talent.

“My entire life I have worked to build, develop and create a better world through technology and I have always respected education,” Wozniak said. “Now is the time for Woz U, and we are only getting started.”

Learn more at www.woz-u.com.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Woz!

And, BTW, if you haven’t read iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon: How I Invented the Personal Computer, Co-Founded Apple, and Had Fun Doing It (2006), we highly recommend doing so. It’s a excellent read for Apple aficionados. Woz is an engineering genius.

Interns, TTK! In honor of Woz, Prost!