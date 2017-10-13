“Apple’s first Steve Jobs Theater event left some wanting more. The Apple Visitor Center wasn’t quite ready for, well, visitors, and the ground are still not completed,” Reschke writes. “On the product side, Apple still has more to reveal before the year is over.”
“During Apple’s world-wide developers conference (WWDC) this past June, Apple announced HomePod. This diminutive little super speaker/home assistant is slated to be released before year’s end. At the WWDC Apple also announced iMac Pro, which the company has committed to a December launch,” Reschke writes. “It makes all the sense in the world for Apple to hold a special event for such large scale and impactful products. Getting these products in the hands of the media, just before the black Friday weekend – the importance can’t be overstated.”
MacDailyNews Take: While we’d love a November Apple event to showcase HomePod and the iMac Pro, we can see Apple announcing pre-orders and availability dates via press release as well.
With HomePod, in particular, there’s a lot more in depth Apple could do to sell the product vis a vis demos and explanations of the technology as it relates to sound quality, home automation, Siri improvements, etc.