“If one visit to Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater wasn’t enough fun for journalists this year, they may be getting a second opportunity to visit in November,” Mark Reschke writes for TGAAP.

“Apple’s first Steve Jobs Theater event left some wanting more. The Apple Visitor Center wasn’t quite ready for, well, visitors, and the ground are still not completed,” Reschke writes. “On the product side, Apple still has more to reveal before the year is over.”

“During Apple’s world-wide developers conference (WWDC) this past June, Apple announced HomePod. This diminutive little super speaker/home assistant is slated to be released before year’s end. At the WWDC Apple also announced iMac Pro, which the company has committed to a December launch,” Reschke writes. “It makes all the sense in the world for Apple to hold a special event for such large scale and impactful products. Getting these products in the hands of the media, just before the black Friday weekend – the importance can’t be overstated.”

