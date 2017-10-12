“U.S. industry groups representing Apple, IBM and other tech giants have blamed China’s rules on inbound investment for infringing the intellectual property rights of US companies,” Zhenhua Lu reports for The South China Morning Post. “Apple and IBM are members of the U.S.-China Business Council, which includes nearly 200 of the largest US companies. Other members include Amazon, Google and Oracle Corporation.”

“Repeating a complaint likely to top the agenda during U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Beijing, the advocacy groups spoke in a public hearing convened to gather input for an ongoing trade investigation,” Lu reports. “Erin Ennis, senior vice-president of the U.S.-China Business Council, told the hearing in Washington that rules that required them to transfer technology to Chinese enterprises ‘as a condition to gain market access’ might place ‘unreasonable and discriminatory burdens’ on American commercial interests.”

“The event was the first hearing in support of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s inquiry into alleged Chinese intellectual property theft under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974,” Lu reports. “Trump, who is expected to visit his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next month, ordered Lighthizer to start the investigation in mid-August… ‘We will stand up to any country that unlawfully forces American companies to transfer their valuable technology as a condition of market access,’ Trump said in Washington after signing an executive order authorising the investigation.”

